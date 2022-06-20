Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting, police say

A man was shot in his head and killed Monday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.
The man, 44, was in an alley in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a gunman opened fire around 12:15 p.m., police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his name.
Police reported no arrests.
