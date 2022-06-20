The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 20, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting, police say

He was in an alley in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a gunman opened fire Monday afternoon, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting, police say
Police were speaking with a person of interest in a string of machete attacks on the Northwest Side.

File photo

A man was shot in his head and killed Monday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The man, 44, was in an alley in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a gunman opened fire around 12:15 p.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his name.

Police reported no arrests.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot dead in parked car in Austin neighborhood
Weekend toll in Chicago: 47 people hit by gunfire, 13 of them in just five hours
Police release photos of man suspected of trying to sexually assault woman in Rogers Park apartment building
2 teens, woman wounded in Gresham shooting — minutes after 11-year-old girl was shot half a mile away
Girl, 11, wounded in Gresham shooting
1-year-old girl hurt in Rosemoor hit-and-run
The Latest
The Rev. James Meeks and his wife, Jemell, leave the South Shore Cultural Center on Monday.
Religion
James Meeks retiring as pastor of Salem Baptist Church
Meeks will step down next year as head of the South Side megachurch he founded 38 years ago.
By Andy Grimm
 
Screen_Shot_2022_06_20_at_2.01.56_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 20, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez speaks Friday about the launch of Our Nation’s Future at the Union League Club of Chicago in the Loop.
La Voz Chicago
Luis Gutiérrez regresa de su retiro para lanzar esfuerzo para aumentar el número de ciudadanos naturalizados
El esfuerzo nacional de Gutiérrez tiene como objetivo ayudar a 1 millón de residentes permanentes a convertirse en ciudadanos naturalizados en un plazo de cuatro años.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday, May 23, 2022, that three doses of its vaccines offers strong protection to those under 5.
La Voz Chicago
Chicago empieza a vacunar a bebés y niños pequeños contra el COVID-19
Aquí hay una lista de lugares de vacunación y clínicas planificadas.
By Mary Norkol
 
merlin_106512308.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Así celebraron el primer día feriado de ‘Juneteenth’ en Chicago
El día feriado conmemora al 16 de junio de 1865 y simboliza la liberación de los esclavos.
By Sun-Times staff
 