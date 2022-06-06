The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
Crime News

Girl, 3, grazed by bullet inside Longwood Manor home

The girl was inside the house in the 9800 block of South Throop Street about 2:20 a.m. when two males opened fire into the home from outside.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Girl, 3, grazed by bullet inside Longwood Manor home
A 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet June 6, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet inside a home early Monday in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

The girl was inside the house in the 9800 block of South Throop Street about 2:20 a.m. when two males opened fire into the home from outside, Chicago police said.

She was taken by paramedics to Comer Children’s Hospital with a graze wound to the buttocks, police said. She was reportedly in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Days earlier, a 6-year-old girl was grazed in the thigh by a bullet while in the backyard of a home in Calumet Heights.

