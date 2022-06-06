The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Oak Lawn man shook 8-week-old daughter who later died, police say

Edward Janiszewski is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Oak Lawn man shook 8-week-old daughter who later died, police say
An 8-week-old girl died after being shaken by her father, Oak Lawn police said.

An 8-week-old girl died after being shaken by her father, Oak Lawn police said.

Getty Images

An Oak Lawn man is accused of shaking and slamming his 8-week-old daughter, leading to her death.

Edward Janiszewski is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.

He appeared in court Saturday and posted bail, police said.

On June 2, officers responded to Hope Children’s Hospital for a report of an infant with severe head and brain trauma, police said.

Staff informed officers that the child had initially been seen on May 27, with what was thought to be a stomach illness and dehydration, police said.

The child was brought back to the hospital over the next several days. On May 30, the child was brought to the hospital unresponsive. Staff diagnosed the child with brain trauma consistent with the baby being shaken, police said.

She was pronounced dead Sunday at the hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy was pending.

Janiszewski was questioned by detectives on June 2 and he allegedly admitted that he shook the child and slammed her head on a cushion in the morning hours of May 30, police said.

Police said there could be an upgrade of charges against Janiszewski once the autopsy is completed.

Next Up In Crime
‘It’s going to save lives’: Chicago Police Department expands eligibility for drug users to get treatment instead of jail
Chicago cop seriously wounded in shootout during traffic stop in Englewood, alleged suspect shot by police
Man ambushed and killed by gunmen in Englewood, police say
Chicago police officer shot in Englewood leaves hospital: ‘I will grow stronger, both physically and mentally, from this tragedy’
Driver issued no citations after fatally striking 2-year-old riding mini-scooter in Lincoln Square
Machete-wielding robber wanted in 6 attacks on Northwest Side, police say
The Latest
A worker bee carries bits of pollen secured with its legs back to his colony.
Letters to the Editor
Help bees by protecting their habitat
The Illinois Department of Transportation should pursue new funding to plant pollinator-friendly vegetation along roadsides. The state should complement it with a similar pot of money.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A used syringe in Garfield Park in an area known for heroin use.
City Hall
‘It’s going to save lives’: Chicago Police Department expands eligibility for drug users to get treatment instead of jail
The drug diversion program, the largest of its kind in the country, was piloted on the West Side in 2018 and expanded citywide late last year.
By Frank Main
 
This version of potato salad is light and bright, laced with vinegar and oil, and tumbled with handfuls of fresh herbs, which add flavor and leafy texture.
Recipes
This summer potato salad is light, fresh and a welcome change from mayo-heavy versions
This is a European-style potato salad that I make throughout the summer.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Derek R.B. Douglas
Business
Civic Committee and Commercial Club name new president
Derek R.B. Douglas comes over from the University of Chicago and will be the first African American to lead the allied organizations.
By David Roeder
 
Phil Mickelson, a chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, is ending his four-month hiatus by adding his name to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London.
Golf
Phil Mickelson formally joins field for LIV Golf Invitational
Mickelson will be joining Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and three other former major champions in a 54-hole tournament at Centurion Golf Club with $25 million in prize money and $4 million going to the individual winner.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 