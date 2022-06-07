The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Charges filed in 2nd shooting of CPD officer in a week

Jerome Halsey, 27, faces two counts of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on officers during a traffic stop in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Charges filed in 2nd shooting of CPD officer in a week
Police investigate after Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting June 5 in Englewood.

Police investigate after Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting June 5 in Englewood.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer on Sunday in Englewood — the second CPD officer shot in the past week.

Jerome Halsey, 27, faces two counts of attempted murder after opening fire on officers during a traffic stop in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

Halsey got out of a car that had pulled into an alley around 2 p.m. and shot at three uniformed officers riding in an unmarked vehicle, police said.

Halsey fired shots and struck an officer on the side and arm, and officers returned fire and hit him several times, police said. The wounded officer was hospitalized in serious condition.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown on Sunday said Halsey was the only “offender” in the car that was pulled over, but the circumstances of the traffic stop remained unclear.

Halsey was expected in court later Tuesday on charges of attempted murder of an officer, aggravated battery of an officer, and aggravated assault.

The wounded officer was the second CPD officer shot — and the third law enforcement officer wounded in Chicago —in the last week.

On Wednesday, another Englewood District officer was seriously wounded while trying to make a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street. Police internally identified a suspect last week, but no arrests have been reported. The officer was released from the hospital Monday morning to the cheers of dozens of officers.

On Thursday, a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side, police said. Tarrion Johnson, 19, was charged with attempted murder and denied bail Saturday.

Next Up In Crime
Police question person of interest in string of machete attacks on Northwest Side
Man charged with attacking 2 women on Red Line Cermak-Chinatown platform
Woman charged with striking and killing bicyclist in West Loop, then driving away
6 shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago
CPD cracks down on underground pot parties, seizing a kilo of weed and hundreds of grams of magic mushrooms
Lightfoot unloads on criminal court judges after three police shootings in a week
The Latest
Police were speaking with a person of interest in a string of machete attacks on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Police question person of interest in string of machete attacks on Northwest Side
Officials confirmed they were speaking with a person of interest in the case but did not provide any additional details.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
This photo is from The Ameriguns, a photo essay on our nation’s love affair with guns by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti.
Columnists
Why restrict child porn but not guns?
We eagerly limit our constitutional rights to shield children from one peril only to shrug off a far worse danger.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.
Crime
Man charged with attacking 2 women on Red Line Cermak-Chinatown platform
The 29-year-old was arrested in the South Shore neighborhood and charged with three counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.
By David Struett
 
Women’s rights activists protest against Poland’s strict anti-abortion law outside the top constitutional court in Warsaw in January.
Nation/World
Poland, with near-total abortion ban, to record pregnancies
The government is facing accusations it’s creating a pregnancy register, collecting data that could be used against women even in cases of miscarriage or could track orders for abortion pills and travel abroad for abortions.
By VANESSA GERA | Associated Press
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus talks to running back David Montgomery during an offseason practice in late April.
Bears
Bears docked offseason practice for CBA violation
The Bears’ organized team activity practice originally scheduled for Tuesday was canceled by the NFL as punishment for having live contact in practices last month, a league source confirmed.
By Patrick Finley
 