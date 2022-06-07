Charges filed in 2nd shooting of CPD officer in a week

A man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer on Sunday in Englewood — the second CPD officer shot in the past week.

Jerome Halsey, 27, faces two counts of attempted murder after opening fire on officers during a traffic stop in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

Halsey got out of a car that had pulled into an alley around 2 p.m. and shot at three uniformed officers riding in an unmarked vehicle, police said.

Halsey fired shots and struck an officer on the side and arm, and officers returned fire and hit him several times, police said. The wounded officer was hospitalized in serious condition.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown on Sunday said Halsey was the only “offender” in the car that was pulled over, but the circumstances of the traffic stop remained unclear.

Halsey was expected in court later Tuesday on charges of attempted murder of an officer, aggravated battery of an officer, and aggravated assault.

The wounded officer was the second CPD officer shot — and the third law enforcement officer wounded in Chicago —in the last week.

On Wednesday, another Englewood District officer was seriously wounded while trying to make a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street. Police internally identified a suspect last week, but no arrests have been reported. The officer was released from the hospital Monday morning to the cheers of dozens of officers.

On Thursday, a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side, police said. Tarrion Johnson, 19, was charged with attempted murder and denied bail Saturday.

