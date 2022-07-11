The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Man killed, 4 injured in shooting in Crest Hill

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Knapp Drive in Crest Hill.

By  Kade Heather
   
A man died and four people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Crest Hill as police were trying to disperse a crowd at a parking lot, police said.

Officers had responded to the 1800 block of Knapp Drive about 11:45 p.m. when several gunshots were fired, police said. They found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released pending notification of family.

Four other people suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made. Crest Hill police, and the Will and Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

The Latest
Two people were shot, one fatally, in South Shore July 11, 2022.
Crime
Person killed, man wounded in South Shore shooting
No arrests have been reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A bike lane in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
City Hall
Free bikes: Application process, rules explained as city prepares to give away 5,000 bicycles, along with locks, helmets
Among other requirements, applicants must be at least 14 years old, and can’t already own a bike.
By Fran Spielman
 
James L. Holstein showcases a meteorite fossil at the world’s largest meteorite fossil project reveal at the Chicago Field Museum of Natural History this morning, July 11, 2022.
Entertainment and Culture
Field Museum gets crates of spotted limestone — but it’s not floor tiles
The spots are fossilized meteorites that fell to Earth after a collision nearly a billion years ago somewhere between Mars and Jupiter.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Three boys are facing charges in separate carjackings.
Crime
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Douglas; 2 teens charged with Lincoln Park carjacking
The 11-year-old allegedly tried to take a vehicle by force from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A crowd of people stands silently around a vigil for victims of the Highland Park parade shooting.
Afternoon Edition
Highland Park’s moment of silence, Northwestern prez-elect steps down and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 