Man killed, 4 injured in shooting in Crest Hill

A man died and four people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Crest Hill as police were trying to disperse a crowd at a parking lot, police said.
Officers had responded to the 1800 block of Knapp Drive about 11:45 p.m. when several gunshots were fired, police said. They found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released pending notification of family.
Four other people suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
No arrests have been made. Crest Hill police, and the Will and Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.
