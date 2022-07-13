Man dies days after Bronzeville shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting earlier this month in Bronzeville on South Side has died.
Lashaun Duprey, 28, was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy released Wednesday found he died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds.
On July 2, Duprey was in a parked vehicle about 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East 47th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time.
No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.
7-year-old Jeremiah Moore shot to death in family’s van — weeks after he was at a downtown protest over gun violence against children
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
The Latest
Chicago police officer accused of striking activist during Grant Park demonstration in 2020 has resigned
Officer Nicholas Jovanovich faced dismissal from the Chicago Police Department for striking Miracle Boyd in 2020 and filing a false police report.
Se lleva a cabo el funeral de mujer que fue asesinada con su marido en el desfile de Highland Park, dejando a su bebé huérfano
La pareja deja un hijo de 2 años y medio llamado Aiden.
Los rescatistas sacaron a una niña del lago pero no pudieron localizar a la segunda.
La demora en llevar a juicio a Burke ha sido frustrante para muchos, incluyendo la alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot.
Company pitches reopening Gresham Save A Lot, Cubs co-owner eyes the Sky, more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.