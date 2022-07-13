The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Man dies days after Bronzeville shooting

Lashaun Duprey, 28, was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man who was wounded in a shooting earlier this month in Bronzeville on South Side has died.

Lashaun Duprey, 28, was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy released Wednesday found he died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds.

On July 2, Duprey was in a parked vehicle about 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East 47th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

