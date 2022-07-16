The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

20-year-old Aurora man arrested, charged with murder after his mom was found dead

The cause of her death remains unknown.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 20-year-old Aurora man arrested, charged with murder after his mom was found dead
A woman was stabbed to death Jan. 23, 2022, in Fuller Park.

Sun-Times file

Aurora police arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment Friday morning.

Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, was arrested in West Alias, Wis., Aurora police said. Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, 55, was found in an apartment in the 0-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora.

Police officers went to the apartment at 8:30 a.m. on Friday after a man called to report that his brother had arrived at his home and told him he had done something bad to their mother, police said.

Officers found blood outside the door of the apartment and Gonzalez-Alarcon dead inside. The cause of her death remains unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Quinones-Herstad with two counts of first-degree murder. He remains in custody in Wisconsin and will be extradited at a later date.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

Next Up In Crime
Man found shot to death in Evanston park
Wheeling man gets 57 years for shooting Illinois State Police trooper
Man stabbed during fight at Roosevelt station in Dearborn Park
Drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero’s capture in Mexico could be signal to U.S. government
1 killed, teen among at least 3 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening
1 killed, teen among 4 wounded in shootings across Chicago Friday
The Latest
White_Sox_Twins_Baseball_21_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert doubtful for rest of Twins series
“He’s still not feeling right,” manager Tony La Russa said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
AP22194733810919.jpg
Nation/World
New 988 hotline is now 911 for mental health emergencies
It’s designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors.
By Lindsey Tanner | AP
 
A man was fatally shot July 14, 2022 in Evanston.
Crime
Man found shot to death in Evanston park
Servando Hamros, 29, was found lying near the canal in the park in the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
News
CTA employee found dead on train tracks at station in Loop, officials say
The employee was found about 1:50 a.m. on the tracks at the LaSalle/Van Buren station and was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Volodymyr Dragan allegedly shot an Illinois State trooper in Wheeling on Aug. 15, 2019. | Illinois State Police
Crime
Wheeling man gets 57 years for shooting Illinois State Police trooper
Volodymyr Dragan was convicted of shooting a trooper who was serving a search warrant in 2019.
By Sun-Times Wire
 