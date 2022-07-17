Man found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley

A man was found fatally shot Saturday night in an alley in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side.
Darrell Harris, 31, was found with six gunshot wounds — one to the head and five to the back — about 11:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 76th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
No one was in custody.
The man is the twelfth person killed in the Greater Grand Crossing community area so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. The area recorded 15 murders in the same period last year.
The Latest
The 25-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street about 12:03 p.m. when two people approached him and fired gunshots.
Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington, D.C., will raise rates, on average, 10% next year — a big increase after premiums remained virtually flat for several years.
The 15-year-old went underwater Tuesday at a swimming pond at the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, about 20 miles northwest of Madison.
This is the Sky’s fastest route to 20 wins since 2013 when they went 20-8.
Six Chicago YMCAs will be outfitted with tech hubs and digital navigators, who will help residents use digital resources available to them.