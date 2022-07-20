Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
About 12:03 p.m., the 25-year-old was near the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when two people approached him and fired gunshots, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.
The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
