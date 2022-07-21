The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 21, 2022
1 killed, 8 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

A man was shot to death in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and eight others were wounded Wednesday in shootings in Chicago.

  • About 12:05 p.m., a 25-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when two people approached and fired at him, police said. The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
  • Hours later, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in Englewood on the South Side. He was walking in the 800 block of West 59th Street about 6:30 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him in the thigh, police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
  • Over an hour later, two people were shot near a sidewalk in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in Humboldt Park, police said. One victim was struck in the abdomen and taken to Norwegian Hospital in serious condition, police said. The other was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in good condition.

At least five others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.

One person was killed and five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.

