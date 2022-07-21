Man killed in Chatham double shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side Thursday morning.
They were standing near a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Langley when someone with a handgun came up and opened fire around 11:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
Jose Gonzalez, 40, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Hospital, officials said.
The other man, 36, was struck in the foot and listed in good condition, police said.
Police reported no arrests.
Man fired single shot that wounded girlfriend, killed her stepdad after night of drinking and drugs: prosecutors
Pedro Flores, star witness against El Chapo, tells judge feds gave his wife immunity against prosecution
Evanston police appeal to public as they search for gunman who seriously wounded 13-year-old girl during backyard party
The Latest
Rachel Robinson, who turned 100 on July 19, watched the half-hour outdoor celebration from a wheelchair in the 80-degree heat, then cut a ribbon to cap a project launched in 2008.
Man fired single shot that wounded girlfriend, killed her stepdad after night of drinking and drugs: prosecutors
Prosecutors said Jorge Espana drank alcohol, ingested cannabis and took psychedelic mushrooms before the shooting in Back of the Yards.
Members of Local 150 of International Union of Operating Engineers ratify a three-year agreement with three companies that produce construction material.
The child, Kyaira Montgomery, was forced into a silver 2021 Honda Insight by the suspect, Shaina Davis, 31, Tuesday morning, police said in the alert.
Commissioner Kevin Warren also said the Big Ten is in the process of finalizing a new media rights deal. He dodged questions about what it could be worth, but some projections have the Big Ten in position to pay out about $100 million in revenue annually to its schools.