At least 4 people stabbed in armed robbery at Red Line CTA station on Near North Side, including three of the attackers, police say

An armed robbery on a Red Line CTA train on the Near North Side early Friday ended with at least four people stabbed, including three of the attackers, according to Chicago police.

The attack occurred around 2 a.m. as a man, 42, got off a train at the North/Clybourn station and switched to another, police said.

Six robbers followed him onto the train and demanded his belongings, attacking him with a knife and a broken glass bottle, police said. The man pulled out his own knife and fought back.

The man suffered several stab wounds and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Three of the six robbers were also injured:A 52-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a stab wound to the neck; a 36-year-old man was taken to Stroger in fair condition with cuts to his arm; and a 24-year-old man was taken to Northwestern with a stab wound to the back and was stabilized.

The three other attackers were taken into custody, police said.

Fire officials said a fifth person was injured in the attack and taken toSts. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.Police had not information about that person.

Southbound trains were rerouted to elevated tracks after the attack, the CTA said on Twitter. Trains were still bypassing the station as of 7:30 a.m.

