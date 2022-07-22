The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Chicago police shoot two people during exchange of gunfire in Pilsen

The shooting happened Friday morning near 18th Street and Morgan Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The scene where two people were shot in an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police Friday morning in the 1000 block of West 18th Street.

Chicago police shot two people during an exchange of gunfire in Pilsen Friday morning, according to police.

The shootout happened after officers conducted an “investigatory stop” of several people around 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 18th Street, police said in a statement.

No officers were hit, but two people were struck by gunfire, police said.

One of them was listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and thigh, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. The condition of the second person was not released.

Police did not say if both people fired at officers. Two officers were taken to the hospital for observation, Langford said.

“Persons of interest” were being interviewed, police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a statement on Twitter.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was investigating the shooting.

