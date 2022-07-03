Person arrested after using mace inside Loop restaurant

A person was arrested after using mace inside a restaurant early Sunday in the Loop.

About 12:45 a.m., officers on patrol noticed several people running out of the restaurant in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue after a male inside began using mace, Chicago police said.

Officers then received a description of the suspect and arrested him nearby, officials said.

Several people were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

Area detectives were investigating.

Less than 48 hours earlier, two people were killed and three others wounded in a mass shooting about a mile away.

The five victims were leaving a business in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m. Friday, when they started arguing with someone they didn’t know and were shot, according to the police.

