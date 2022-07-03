The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Person arrested after using mace inside Loop restaurant

Several people were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person arrested after using mace inside Loop restaurant
A man was arrested after using mace inside a Loop restaurant July 3, 2022.

A man was arrested after using mace inside a Loop restaurant July 3, 2022.

Sun-Times file

A person was arrested after using mace inside a restaurant early Sunday in the Loop.

About 12:45 a.m., officers on patrol noticed several people running out of the restaurant in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue after a male inside began using mace, Chicago police said.

Officers then received a description of the suspect and arrested him nearby, officials said.

Several people were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

Area detectives were investigating.

Less than 48 hours earlier, two people were killed and three others wounded in a mass shooting about a mile away.

The five victims were leaving a business in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m. Friday, when they started arguing with someone they didn’t know and were shot, according to the police.

Next Up In Crime
17-year-old girl among 2 shot and wounded in Bronzeville
4 killed, 17 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
After woman killed in Friday night shootout, some Chinatown residents call for closure of karaoke bar
90-year-old man critically hurt in North Lawndale shooting; police questioning person of interest
Chicago Police Department grieving latest officer suicide
$2 million bail for man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in Little Italy
The Latest
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
17-year-old girl among 2 shot and wounded in Bronzeville
The teen and a woman were standing outside in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue about 12:45 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, July 3, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot near West Cermak Road and South Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown, Friday, July 1, 2022.
Crime
4 killed, 17 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
In fatal attacks this weekend, a woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr. was pressed into emergency duty after starter Alec Mills left with tightness in his lower back one out into the game Saturday.
Cubs
Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. comes up big in Cubs’ victory against Red Sox
Leiter entered one out into the first inning and allowed one run and three hits in 5 1⁄3 innings in the Cubs’ 3-1 victory Saturday.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman has missed time this season with COVID-19 and inflammation in his right shoulder.
Cubs
Marcus Stroman looking forward to rejoining Cubs’ starting rotation
He’s confident the rehab start he will make with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday will be the only one he needs before returning.
By Mark Gonzales
 