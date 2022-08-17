Two Illinois women plead guilty for roles in Capitol riot

Two Illinois sisters — one from Chicago — pleaded guilty Wednesday to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and now each faces up to six months in prison.

Sentencing for Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco is set for Nov. 22 in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

Castle, who told U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper she manages a high-rise in downtown Chicago, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. DiFrancesco, who lives in Elmhurst and has a masters degree in business, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The feds say they became aware of the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse by Kimberly DiFrancesco. Authorities said they then found images of Kimberly DiFrancesco wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green pants, a black jacket and a black backpack approaching the Senate wing door of the Capitol at 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Five minutes later, they said the same woman could be seen entering the Capitol through the Senate wing door. Next to her was a woman, believed to be Castle, wearing a white jacket, dark pants, and a “Trump” knit hat, carrying multiple small American flags and a black satchel.

The women allegedly made their way from the northwest side of the building to the elevator lobby near the Visitor Center on the southeast side of the building. At one point, the feds say Castle could be seen walking through a security door that had been used unsuccessfully to try to block access to a hallway. As it was opening, Castle allegedly used her arm either to protect her head or move the door up. Kimberly DiFrancesco could be seen following her, records show.

From there, the feds say the women could be seen making their way down to the lower-level Visitor Center, where Kimberly DiFrancesco appeared to be talking on a handheld radio.

The women exited the building at 3:02 p.m. but did not leave the vicinity, according to the feds. They allegedly sat outside and met up with a man the feds identified as Castle’s adult son.

At 4:21 p.m., the women allegedly tried to get back into the Capitol. But law enforcement pushed rioters away that time, and the women appeared to leave. At 4:33 p.m., they were seen on the north side of the building.