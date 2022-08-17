The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Two Illinois women plead guilty for roles in Capitol riot

Sentencing for Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco is set for Nov. 22 in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Two Illinois women plead guilty for roles in Capitol riot
The feds say this image depicts Kimberly DiFrancesco (left) and Trudy Castle (right) inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The feds say this image depicts Kimberly DiFrancesco (left) and Trudy Castle (right) inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. Court records

Two Illinois sisters — one from Chicago — pleaded guilty Wednesday to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and now each faces up to six months in prison.

Sentencing for Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco is set for Nov. 22 in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

Castle, who told U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper she manages a high-rise in downtown Chicago, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. DiFrancesco, who lives in Elmhurst and has a masters degree in business, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The feds say they became aware of the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse by Kimberly DiFrancesco. Authorities said they then found images of Kimberly DiFrancesco wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green pants, a black jacket and a black backpack approaching the Senate wing door of the Capitol at 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Five minutes later, they said the same woman could be seen entering the Capitol through the Senate wing door. Next to her was a woman, believed to be Castle, wearing a white jacket, dark pants, and a “Trump” knit hat, carrying multiple small American flags and a black satchel.

The women allegedly made their way from the northwest side of the building to the elevator lobby near the Visitor Center on the southeast side of the building. At one point, the feds say Castle could be seen walking through a security door that had been used unsuccessfully to try to block access to a hallway. As it was opening, Castle allegedly used her arm either to protect her head or move the door up. Kimberly DiFrancesco could be seen following her, records show.

From there, the feds say the women could be seen making their way down to the lower-level Visitor Center, where Kimberly DiFrancesco appeared to be talking on a handheld radio.

The women exited the building at 3:02 p.m. but did not leave the vicinity, according to the feds. They allegedly sat outside and met up with a man the feds identified as Castle’s adult son.

At 4:21 p.m., the women allegedly tried to get back into the Capitol. But law enforcement pushed rioters away that time, and the women appeared to leave. At 4:33 p.m., they were seen on the north side of the building.

Related

Next Up In Crime
R. Kelly trial: prosecutors tell jurors singer had ‘a hidden side, a dark side’
Attacker grabbed girl as she was walking in West Rogers Park but she was able to get away
Evanston police make arrest in shooting of 13-year-old girl
Man dies after weekend shooting outside Red Line CTA stop
Security guard fires shots at fleeing carjacker at River North gas station
1 killed, 5 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
The Latest
R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after a hearing in a child support case in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial: prosecutors tell jurors singer had ‘a hidden side, a dark side’
An attorney for Kelly used her opening statement to accuse prosecutors of waiting over two decades to bring a case “in a mob-justice climate” built around hashtags, documentaries and social media movements.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back against the Chiefs on Saturday.
Bears
Justin Fields’ next situation to conquer: scoring
Coaches are quick to praise the Bears quarterback’s situational awareness. But there’s one situation Fields absolutely needs to transfer from the backfields of Halas Hall to the Lumen Field turf Thursday night: celebrating with his teammates in the end zone.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Cubs reinstated Steven Brault from the COVID-19 related IL on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs activate Steven Brault, option Anderson Espinoza
The Cubs will also have a new voice on select game broadcasts. Marquee announced Joe Girardi will join the booth as an analyst.
By Maddie Lee
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Attacker grabbed girl as she was walking in West Rogers Park but she was able to get away
The girl was with a woman in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue Wednesday morning when a person approached and grabbed the child and started running, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_107258000.jpg
Crime
Evanston police make arrest in shooting of 13-year-old girl
The girl was with other teenagers in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue on July 25 when someone fired at least 10 shots over a fence, police said.
By David Struett
 