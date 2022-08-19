14-year-old boy among 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

A 14-year-old boy was among at least 10 people wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.



The teen was walking in the South Chicago neighborhood in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard about 6:45 a.m., when a passenger in a passing green SUV fired shots, striking the boy in the upper abdomen, hip and shoulder, Chicago police said. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

Around 12:35 p.m., a man was critically wounded when he was shot inside a residence in Washington Heights. The 28-year-old was hit by shots fired outside the home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said. He was hit in the abdomen and arm, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

About two miles north, a 71-year-old woman was shot while inside a home in Auburn Gresham. The woman was hit in the right leg about 4:20 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Normal Avenue, police said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Almost an hour later, a man was wounded inside a Logan Square apartment. The man, 48, was shot in the stomach in the 3100 block of North Kedzie Avenue about 5:10 p.m., police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A weapon was recovered and detectives were questioning a person.

At least six other people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including two men injured in a drive-by shooting in South Shore.

