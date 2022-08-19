The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy among 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

In another attack, a 71-year-old woman was shot inside a home in Auburn Gresham.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy among 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
A man was wounded in a shooting Dec. 3, 2021, in the Near North neighborhood.

Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old boy was among at least 10 people wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

  • The teen was walking in the South Chicago neighborhood in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard about 6:45 a.m., when a passenger in a passing green SUV fired shots, striking the boy in the upper abdomen, hip and shoulder, Chicago police said. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
  • Around 12:35 p.m., a man was critically wounded when he was shot inside a residence in Washington Heights. The 28-year-old was hit by shots fired outside the home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said. He was hit in the abdomen and arm, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
  • About two miles north, a 71-year-old woman was shot while inside a home in Auburn Gresham. The woman was hit in the right leg about 4:20 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Normal Avenue, police said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • Almost an hour later, a man was wounded inside a Logan Square apartment. The man, 48, was shot in the stomach in the 3100 block of North Kedzie Avenue about 5:10 p.m., police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A weapon was recovered and detectives were questioning a person.

At least six other people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including two men injured in a drive-by shooting in South Shore.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in West Garfield Park
4 people shot in front yard of home in Back of the Yards
R. Kelly lawyers to question woman who says Kelly sexually abused her as minor
Two men shot in drive-by in South Shore neighborhood
CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back while off duty at Park Ridge Starbucks
Police release photos of man wanted for trying to kidnap girl in West Rogers Park
The Latest
Windsor Aguirre, professor of evolutionary biology, and Thiru Ramaraj, assistant professor in the School of Computing, earned a University Research Council collaboration grant to fund their computational biology project. Credit: DePaul University/Jeff Carri
Sports
Fish genomes, Ecuador to DePaul University, via a collaboration of a biologist & computer scientist
DePaul professors Windsor Aguirre and Thiru Ramaraj are collaborating on fish genomes.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 19 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Man shot to death in West Garfield Park
The man, in his 20s, was outside in the 200 block of South Keeler Avenue when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 18, 2020, at a gas station in the 5500 block of West Diversey Avenue.
Crime
4 people shot in front yard of home in Back of the Yards
The four were in the 5200 block of South Green Street when someone opened fire. All were taken to a hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I need to reduce my contact with judgmental friend
Daily conversations with older woman were great for stay-at-home mom, but now that she’s back at work, it’s time to cut back.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
R. Kelly talks to a supporter as he walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday morning, June 6, 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly lawyers to question woman who says Kelly sexually abused her as minor
Now 37, the woman, referred to in court as Jane, told jurors Thursday that she had been sexually abused “hundreds” of times by Kelly but lied to protect the singer.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 