Maywood police release photos of car wanted in murder of former Marshall basketball standout
Dyanla Rainey was shot at her home on July 24 in the 700 block of South 6th Avenue.
Police have released photos of a car used in the murder of a formal Marshall basketball standout outside her home in Maywood last month.
The 2003 Buick Regal with gray trim and tinted windows was seen approaching Dyanla Rainey’s driveway on July 24 before someone opened fire and struck her in the back, police said.
Rainey, 22, was taken from her home in the 700 block of South 6th Avenue to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The car has been seen on the West Side of Chicago and in the suburbs of Cicero, Berwyn, North Riverside, Broadview, Forest Park, Melrose Park and Bellwood, police said.
Police warned against approaching the car and instead call the tip line at 708-450-1787. Callers can remain anonymous.
