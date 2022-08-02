Man killed in South Side apartment shooting

A man was shot to death Tuesday evening at an apartment in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The 22-year-old man was in an apartment about 5:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South King Drive when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were made.
