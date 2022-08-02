The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in South Side apartment shooting

The 22-year-old man was in an apartment in the 6300 block of South King Drive when someone approached him and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in South Side apartment shooting
Police tape at a crime scene.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death Tuesday evening at an apartment in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 22-year-old man was in an apartment about 5:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South King Drive when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Retiring Chicago FBI boss says people doing ‘the right thing’ disrupts mass shootings
Teen arrested after Oak Lawn traffic stop released to parents
Maywood police release photos of car wanted in murder of former Marshall basketball standout
Man charged with murder in shooting at Bronzeville shoe store
You, too, can visit Chicago without weapons!
Convicted Starved Rock killer’s lawyer: DNA test casts doubt on Chester Weger’s conviction
The Latest
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, speaks at an election night rally in Effingham after winning the Republican gubernatorial nomination in June.
Elections
Bailey tries to explain past Holocaust remark after it is denounced as ‘deeply disturbing,’ antisemitic and ‘disqualifying’
“The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion since its legalization,” Bailey said in a 2017 video. On Tuesday, Bailey tried to smooth out his earlier comments, saying in a statement that the Holocaust is “a human tragedy without parallel.”
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Luis Robert returned from the IL Tuesday.
White Sox
White Sox reinstate center fielder Luis Robert from IL
Robert’s usage will be “governed” in next seven to 10 days, general manager Rick Hahn said
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The announcement of a NASCAR race coming to Chicago drew a crowd for a panel discussion on the popularity of the sport.
Editorials
Not so fast? Alderpersons seek to wave the caution flag on mayor’s NASCAR plan
Something this important is worthy of public legislative debate.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago Housing Authority residents who are bound for college receive laptops during the CHA’s 12th annual “Take Flight College Send-Off” at the United Center on Tuesday.
Education
Incoming college freshmen get set for campus move-in with CHA trunk party
The 12th annual “ttake fflight college send-pff” provides 175 college-bound students with dorm room essentials and a new laptop.
By Jordan Perkins
 
The Highland Park Veterans memorial doubles as a memorial for victims of the Fourth of July parade massacre.
Columnists
Racist posts by alleged Highland Park parade shooter might offer clues to massacre
Robert Crimo III appears to have made now-removed posts against Jews, Blacks and Asian Americans on a website whose administrator says he’s “cooperating with authorities.”
By Lynn Sweet
 