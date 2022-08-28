Man shot wife in South Holland home after she told him she was leaving: prosecutors

A man shot his wife in their South Holland home after she told him she was leaving him during an argument over texts between her and another man, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Timothy Lasenby, 39, told officers responding to the shooting about 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 26 that his wife had shot herself inside their home in the 15600 block of Rose Drive, prosecutors said.

Officers found his wife lying on the ground of their bedroom with a gunshot wound to her neck, prosecutors said. She told officers that the two had been in an argument and Lasenby shot her after she told him she wanted to end their marriage.

Lasenby was taken into custody, and officers found a .40-cal Ruger in his pocket. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.

Lasenby’s wife was interviewed by detectives at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. She said the argument started after Lasenby had gone through her phone and found text messages between her and another man.

During the argument, she told Lasenby that “she was done” and told him to leave the house, proseuctors said. Lasenby threatened her, and she told him to leave or she would call the police.

Lasenby pulled out his gun, cocked it and fired one shot towards the ground, prosecutors said. He then allegedly put the gun to her face and pulled the trigger.

Once in custody, Lasenby allegedly admitted that the two argued over the text messages. However, he claimed his wife had been shot while they physically struggled over the gun, prosecutors said.

He was ordered held without bail in court Sunday. His next court date was set for Tuesday.

