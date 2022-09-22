The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

4 shot in Douglas on South Side

The group was standing about 3:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 35th Street when a person walked up to them and began shooting, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Mary Norkol/Sun-Times

Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side.

A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.

Two men, 44 and 65, were shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition. The 65-year-old man also was struck in the leg, police said.

Two other men, whose ages are not known, were also shot. One was grazed in the hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. The other man declined medical attention, and police said it was not known where he was shot.

“We just heard gunshots and we hit the floor,” said Starr Knight, who was working at SP Hair Studio at the time of the shooting. She said shedidn’tsee what happened leading up to the shots being fired.

No one was in custody.

