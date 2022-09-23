Teenager grazed in drive-by shooting on South Side

A 17-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire Friday in Washington Heights on the South Side.
He was outside about 10:35 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Peoria Street when someone inside a dark SUV began shooting as it passed by, Chicago police said.
The boy was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center with a graze wound to the left shoulder, police said.
No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
