Teenager grazed in drive-by shooting on South Side

A 17-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire Friday in Washington Heights on the South Side.

He was outside about 10:35 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Peoria Street when someone inside a dark SUV began shooting as it passed by, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center with a graze wound to the left shoulder, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

