Man, 18, killed in Northwest Side shooting

A man died after he was shot Saturday afternoon during an argument in North Park on the Northwest Side.
John Park, 18, was arguing with a person he knew around 2:30 p.m. when the person drew a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The shooting happened in the 5600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, according to authorities. Park was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.
The gunman fled the area, police said. No arrests were reported.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
