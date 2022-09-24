The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man, 18, killed in Northwest Side shooting

John Park, 18, was shot in the chest Saturday in the 5600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man, 18, killed in Northwest Side shooting
Emergency crews are searching for a man reported missing Aug. 29, 2022, from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines river.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man died after he was shot Saturday afternoon during an argument in North Park on the Northwest Side.

John Park, 18, was arguing with a person he knew around 2:30 p.m. when the person drew a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, according to authorities. Park was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the area, police said. No arrests were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park
1 dead, another wounded in Aurora shooting
4 killed in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening; 2 teens among 8 others wounded
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park
2 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Man fatally shot at gathering in Morgan Park
The Latest
Cleveland Indians v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Just Sayin’: Why did Guardians outclass the White Sox? It starts with Terry Francona
A Guardians edge that has been unmistakable throughout the season is how hard they play for their manager.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.
Crime
Man fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park
The 26-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs pitcher Wade Miley appeared to hurt himself throwing to second base after fielding a bunt in the fifth inning. He left the game with a tight left oblique.
Cubs
Cubs’ Wade Miley leaves start vs. Pirates with tight left oblique
Miley exited the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
By Maddie Lee
 
Three people were shot July 5, 2020, in the 100 block of Trask Street in Aurora.
Crime
1 dead, another wounded in Aurora shooting
A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday in the 300 block of Center Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
York’s Jake Melion (30) and Dominic Begora (71) celebrate one of Melion’s touchdowns against Lyons.
High School Football
Jake Melion answers the call, helps York take down Lyons
Melion ran 24 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-14 win over the Lions in Western Springs.
By Mike Clark
 