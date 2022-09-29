The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Man fatally stabbed in West Englewood, suspect arrested

The man, 57, was in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street when someone he knew attacked him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed to death early Thursday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 57, was in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street when someone he knew attacked him around 12:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers placed a suspect into custody, police said. Charges were pending.

