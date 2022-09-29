Woman killed when suspected carjackers crash into her car while fleeing Chicago police in South Lawndale

A woman was killed when suspected carjackers crashed into her car as they fled Chicago police in South Lawndale early Thursday.

Four suspects were arrested and are believed to have stolen at least three vehicles before they struck a Toyota driven by the 55-year-old woman in the 3100 block of South Kenzie Street around 12:25 a.m., police said.

About six hours earlier, the four pulled up in a stolen pick-up truck in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue and stole a black Honda from a 65-year-old woman, police said.

They then stole a white Honda from a 25-year-old woman in the 1900 block of West. 21st Place.Later, officers were called when the pick-up truck was set on fire in the 3400 block of South Leavitt Street, police said.

The suspects were seen fleeing in the stolen black Honda. Responding officers tried to stop it but the car continued driving and crashed into the Toyota, police said.

All four suspects were taken into custody and two guns were recovered, police said.

