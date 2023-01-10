4 dead, 3 wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday

Four people were killed and three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.



A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home Monday in the South Loop. Chicago police said the man, 36, and the woman, 45, were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue. The shooting happened sometime after 2 p.m. on Sunday and before 3 p.m on Monday, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot in North Lawndale about 8:10 a.m. The woman was in a car in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, when she got into an argument with someone who then shot her in her head, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A man died after being shot in South Shore on Monday evening. The man, 21, was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The teen was in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg by someone in a black Jeep, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

A 14-year-old boy was in serious condition after being shot in Auburn Gresham Monday afternoon. The teen was on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street about 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and under his right arm, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

At least one other person was wounded in gun violence in the city Monday.

