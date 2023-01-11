The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy

A year later, the gunman responsible for the death of Javion Ivy has still not been found.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot_2023_01_11_at_9.56.42_PM.png

Police released photos of the suspected gunman involved in the murder of Javion Ivy, a 14-year-old boy.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in solving the slaying of a 14-year-old boy, who was shot to death a year ago on the Near West Side.

On Jan. 12, 2022, Javion Ivy was two blocks from Robert Nathaniel Dett Elementary School and Chicago Bulls College Prep in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when someone shot him twice in the chest just before 4 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Detectives released a video from private and city surveillance cameras, along with photos of the suspected gunman and said they needed help identifying the person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

