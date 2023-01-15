Woman fatally shot in Washington Park

A woman was fatally shot Sunday night in Washington Park on the South Side.
The woman, 41, was in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue about 5:30 p.m. when she was struck in the neck and chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.
She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
