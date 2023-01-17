14-year-old boy charged with string of armed robberies on South Side

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a string of armed robberies on the South Side.

The teen was arrested Monday morning in the 1700 block of East 84th Place and charged with eight counts of armed robbery, police said.

The robberies took place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11 last year, police said. Those who were robbed were between 17 and 31 years old.

The robberies occurred:



Nov. 21-22, 7600 block of South Stony Island Avenue

Nov. 23, 7700 block of South Stony Island Avenue

Nov. 26, 1500 block of East 77th Street

Dec. 1, 1500 block of East 77th Street

Dec. 10, 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue

Dec. 11, 7800 block of South Stony Island Avenue

No additional information was immediately available.

