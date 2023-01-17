14-year-old boy charged with string of armed robberies on South Side
The teen was arrested Monday morning in the 1700 block of East 84th Place and charged with eight counts of armed robbery, police said.
The teen was arrested Monday morning in the 1700 block of East 84th Place and charged with eight counts of armed robbery, police said.
The robberies took place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11 last year, police said. Those who were robbed were between 17 and 31 years old.
The robberies occurred:
- Nov. 21-22, 7600 block of South Stony Island Avenue
- Nov. 23, 7700 block of South Stony Island Avenue
- Nov. 26, 1500 block of East 77th Street
- Dec. 1, 1500 block of East 77th Street
- Dec. 10, 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue
- Dec. 11, 7800 block of South Stony Island Avenue
No additional information was immediately available.
