The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

14-year-old boy charged with string of armed robberies on South Side

The teen was arrested Monday morning in the 1700 block of East 84th Place and charged with eight counts of armed robbery, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy charged with string of armed robberies on South Side
A gavel.

A 14-year-old boy alleged committed a string of armed robberies on the South Side.

Adobe stock photo

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a string of armed robberies on the South Side.

The teen was arrested Monday morning in the 1700 block of East 84th Place and charged with eight counts of armed robbery, police said.

The robberies took place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11 last year, police said. Those who were robbed were between 17 and 31 years old.

The robberies occurred:

  • Nov. 21-22, 7600 block of South Stony Island Avenue
  • Nov. 23, 7700 block of South Stony Island Avenue
  • Nov. 26, 1500 block of East 77th Street
  • Dec. 1, 1500 block of East 77th Street
  • Dec. 10, 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue
  • Dec. 11, 7800 block of South Stony Island Avenue

No additional information was immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 15, shot in West Pullman
Gay-owned restaurant in Rogers Park targeted in suspected homophobic attack
Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found, family says
Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing double shooting
5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
Boy, 16, killed in Des Plaines shooting
The Latest
ComEd bills could go up almost $7 per month next year, and $17 per month total by 2027.
Business
ComEd seeks record-high $1.5 billion rate hike over next four years
ComEd says that’s the cost of bolstering the region’s electric grid in a statewide effort to phase out carbon emissions and of protecting the system from severe weather damage as it becomes more common due to climate change.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Scott Oglanian with his personal best walleye while ice fishing. Provided photo
Sports
Perch fishing and waiting on fishable ice returning locally
Perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan and waiting on the return of fishable ice locally leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
The UIC United Faculty union went on strike Tuesday after failing to reach a contract agreement during a marathon bargaining session Monday.
Education
UIC faculty union goes on strike
By noon, several hundred union members gathered at the quad for a rally with officials including Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates, state Rep. Lakesia Collins, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).
By Nader Issa
 
Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. The singer is launching a new world tour this summer.
Music
Madonna bringing world tour to Chicago this summer
Madonna: The Celebration Tour arrives at the United Center on Aug. 9.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.
Crime
Boy, 15, shot in West Pullman
The boy was struck in the left arm and was taken to the Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 