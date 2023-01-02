3 teens wounded in Lawndale shooting

Three teenage boys were shot Monday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.
Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were on a sidewalk about 3:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove up and an occupant started shooting, Chicago police said.
Both younger boys were shot in the left hand, while the other boy was shot in the left arm, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
No arrests were reported.
