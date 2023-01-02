The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 2, 2023
Crime News Chicago

3 teens wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three teenage boys were shot Monday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were on a sidewalk about 3:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove up and an occupant started shooting, Chicago police said.

Both younger boys were shot in the left hand, while the other boy was shot in the left arm, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

The Latest
Bruce Sutter won the 1979 National League Cy Young Award with the Cubs and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.
Columnists
Remembering a few sports luminaries who died 2022
Ray Guy, Bruce Sutter, John Clayton and Earnie Shavers were notable among sports deaths in 2022.
By Rick Telander
 
NFL
Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game vs. Bengals postponed
Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.
By Mitch Stacy | Associated Press
 
Crime
Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on Elmhurst church
Josef Stumpfoll, 35, is charged with felony hate crime and institutional vandalism. He would need to pay $10,000 to be released from jail ahead of trial.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Columnists
Durbin pushing through historic diversity on federal bench
“I’m pretty proud of what we’ve been able to achieve,” said Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who starts a second term as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee when the new 118th Congress kicks off on Tuesday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine gets introspective about his defensive issues
LaVine admitted that he had to take some of the criticisms about his defense “on the chin.” While he’s not going to hold his defensive rating as the end all, be all stat to judge how he’s played, he knows he has to improve his effort on that side of the ball.
By Joe Cowley
 