12-year-old boy grazed in hand when gun goes off as relative was taking it out of his pocket at gas station
Video shows a man digging in his pocket and the gun going off, blowing a hole in his pants. The gun drops to the floor and the man quickly scoops it up and puts it back into his pocket.
A 12-year-old boy was grazed in the hand when a gun accidentally went off as a relative was taking it out of his pocket at a South Side gas station Thursday night, according to police.
The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. as the relative was leaning on an ice cream counter inside the gas station in the 1400 block of East 87th Street., police said.
Surveillance video shows the man digging in his pocket and the gun going off, blowing a hole in his pants. The gun drops to the floor and the man quickly scoops it up and puts it back into his pocket.
Police said they recovered the handgun. No charges have been announced.
Civilian oversight agency seeking video of off-duty CPD detective shooting at suspected thieves in Irving Park
Wisconsin Assembly puts amendment on ballot that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail
The Latest
Morrison got the money in his tight reelection race from a nonprofit that has financial ties to a PAC funded by the billionaire.
After never hinting that she was unhappy, she abruptly tells him in a note that she’s abandoning him for another man.
While there have been many Hamline University faculty and students who have resisted substituting identity politics and theocracy for academic inquiry, the college appears to have an utterly spineless administration.
Chicago psychologist Alan Friedman is among experts who reviewed a 1997 prison exam and are challenging the belief that Manson was schizophrenic. Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles.
Always late, everything smells like weed and more: Here’s what nearly 2,000 CTA riders say about riding the L and buses
In an unscientific WBEZ survey of regular Chicago commuters, many said service, safety and cleanliness have gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.