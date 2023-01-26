Man fatally stabbed in Washington Heights

A man is dead after being stabbed in Washington Heights Wednesday night, police said.

Around 11:45 p.m., the 40-year-old man got into a fight with another man who drew a knife in the 10000 block of South Winston Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

