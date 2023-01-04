The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Man charged with the murder of 6-month-old son, months after boy was found not breathing in Mount Prospect home

Adrian Chavez, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zayden Chavez, according to court records.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has been charged with the murder of his 6-month-old son, who died last week after suffering “serious injuries that were consistent with being physically abused,” according to Mount Prospect police.

Adrian Chavez, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zayden Chavez, according to court records.

Mount Prospect police said they responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Dempster Street around 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 28 and found Zayden not breathing. The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where he died on Dec. 29, police said.

“An investigation by the Mount Prospect Police Department revealed Zayden’s father, Adrian Chavez, physically abused Zayden,” the department said in a statement.

Chavez was denied bail during a hearing on Tuesday. His next hearing is set for Jan. 27 in the Rolling Meadows courthouse.

