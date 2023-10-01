13-year-old shot, wounded on Near West Side
The boy was in the 1100 block of West 13th Street on Sunday when he was shot. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.
A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the Near West Side.
The boy was in the 1100 block of West 13th Street when he was shot in the abdomen shortly after 3 p.m., police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Cabrera, the only player to win the Triple Crown in more than a half-century, went 0 for 3 with a walk in his last plate appearance.
The Aces and Liberty split four regular-season meetings this season and none was close. The average margin of victory was over 19 points, with the closest contest being only nine.
Chicago Rep. Mike Quigley, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, was the only Democrat to vote against the stopgap measure averting a government shutdown.
A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Sunday. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was hospitalized in fair condition.
Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and Jake Elliott kicked a 54-yard field goal in overtime for Philadelphia.