Sunday, October 1, 2023
13-year-old shot, wounded on Near West Side

The boy was in the 1100 block of West 13th Street on Sunday when he was shot. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the Near West Side.

The boy was in the 1100 block of West 13th Street when he was shot in the abdomen shortly after 3 p.m., police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

