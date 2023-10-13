The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Crime News Politics

Judge ‘horribly disturbed’ by charges that man opened fire on migrants at police station, including woman holding her young son

Yerlianny Romero, 28, told a television station she was holding her young son in her arms when the shots rang out last weekend at the Grand Crossing District police station.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Judge ‘horribly disturbed’ by charges that man opened fire on migrants at police station, including woman holding her young son
Solicitantes de asilo, en su mayoría venezolanos, acampan frente a la comisaría de Grand Crossing, en el 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Asylum-seekers, mostly from Venezuela, camp outside the Grand Crossing police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

A judge said Friday he was “horribly disturbed” by accusations that a man opened fire at a group of migrants outside a South Side police station, wounding a man from Colombia and a Venezuelan woman holding her child.

Anthony Evans, 25, then led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash with serious injuries to an officer that may require amputation, according to prosecutors.

Judge Joseph Gump ordered Evans held in jail while awaiting trial on counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated driving under the influence and unlawful use of weapon.

Related

Prosecutors did not say what prompted Evans to open fire into a crowd of migrants last Saturday outside the Grand Crossing District police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

One of the wounded, Yerlianny Romero, 28, told a television station she was holding her young son in her arms when shots rang out. A 24-year-old man also was wounded.

Prosecutors said both victims had been living at or outside the police station, which has served as a temporary shelter for the hundreds of migrants brought to Chicago in the past year as they seek asylum in the United States.

Related

Around 2 p.m. on the day of the shooting, Evans picked up three friends in his 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee to get food before stopping at a liquor store on the way, prosecutors said. Witnesses in the car said Evans had been drinking earlier in the day and continued drinking from a Tequila bottle as they drove around, prosecutors said.

About an hour and a half later, Evans allegedly drove past the front of the station where a crowd of migrants had been gathered by volunteers to discuss plans to potentially relocate them.

A witness inside the Jeep said she saw Evans open fire with a tan handgun and saw shell casings eject from the weapon as he fired at the group, prosecutors said.

Evans sped away, disregarding traffic signals as he tried to evade pursing officers, prosecutor said. As a police vehicle headed toward him in the opposite lanes of traffic, Evans allegedly crossed the center line and collided with the squad car in the 5400 block of South State Street.

His three passengers were able to get out of the Jeep and were taken into custody, but later released without charges. Evans had lost consciousness in the crash and had to be removed as the Jeep “began smoldering,” prosecutors said.

A tan Glock 9mm handgun was recovered from the floor of the Jeep in front of the driver’s seat.

The gun was modified with a switch that allowed it to fire automatically, prosecutors said. A second gun recovered by officers belonged to one of Evan’s passengers, who had a valid firearm owners identification card and a concealed carry permit. It was not used in the shooting, prosecutors said.

Related

Evans’ hands allegedly tested positive for gunshot residue.

One of the officers in the squad car suffered broken bones and had lost six pints of blood by the time he was freed from the wreckage and brought to the hospital, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said it was unclear if injuries to his leg would require amputation. Another officer suffered concussions and fractured bones.

Evans worked full-times as an HVAC technician and part-time for Amazon and supports three children, defense attorney David Geiger told the judge. Evans also suffered serious injuries in the crash and will likely require physical therapy, Geiger said in asking that his client be released on electronic monitoring.

Gump approved prosecutor’s petition to detain Evans and set his next court date for Oct. 26.

Related

Next Up In The Watchdogs
More than 1,000 COVID-19 relief loans went to city employees — and many look fraudulent, city’s watchdog says
Crooked Bridgeport bank used these people’s CDs to fuel embezzlement scheme — ‘We were all victims’
What do recent Illinois corruption trials have in common? State Rep. Bob Rita as a witness.
James T. Weiss gets 5 1/2 years in prison for bribing 2 state lawmakers, lying to FBI
In El Chapo fallout, older brother of twin Chicago drug traffickers sentenced for helping launder their money
Millions in PPP, other COVID-19 relief funds went to gangs, fueled Chicago’s illegal gun market
The Latest
A migrant father from Venezuela feeds his 15-month-old son last spring in the lobby of the 16th District police station, where they were staying with other migrant families since their arrival to the city.
Fran Spielman Show
Brandon Johnson’s budgeted amount for migrant crisis, $150 million, will only last six months, his floor leader says
If Springfield doesn’t step up and cover half of Chicago’s costs and “operate its own shelters,” Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa warned that a supplemental appropriation may be required in mid-year.
By Fran Spielman
 
Pedro Flores (izquierda) y su hermano Margarito Flores fueron alguna vez los mayores narcotraficantes de Chicago hasta que fueron capturados y acordaron ayudar a las autoridades federales a derrocar al capo del cartel de Sinaloa Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera.
La Voz Chicago
Hermano mayor de gemelos narcotraficantes de Chicago sentenciado por ayudar a lavar dinero de la droga
Armando Flores, hermano de Margaritoy Pedro Flores, admitió haber escondido $2.3 millones de los ingresos de drogas de los gemelos bajo su porche trasero en Texas. Le concedieron “tiempo cumplido” por los 19 meses que pasó en la cárcel.
By Frank Main
 
Walter Payton College Prep se encuentra entre las escuelas secundarias de inscripción selectiva para las que los estudiantes debían realizar la prueba esta semana. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Colapsa sistema de pruebas de admisión a las mejores secundarias de CPS
CPS recortó la prueba a una hora este año, junto con otros cambios, como mejor acceso de idioma, para ayudar a “reducir la ansiedad de los estudiantes”.
By Nader Issa
 
merlin_116097046.jpg
Bears
Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon expected to play vs. Vikings
Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) is questionable. Running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) are out, leaving D’Onta Foreman as the lead back for Sunday’s game.
By Mark Potash
 
A model NASCAR Next Gen 2023 Ford Mustang that was painted by artists from Paint the City is on display at the Museum of Science and Industry, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
NASCAR In Chicago
Custom-painted NASCAR show car unveiled at Museum of Science and Industry
Painted by local artists through Paint the City, the car is designed to honor Chicago’s history and culture.
By Isabel Funk
 