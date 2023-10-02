Man shot, wounded in West Loop

A man was hospitalized Sunday night in a shooting in West Loop.
A 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Green Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the driver of a passing red sedan fired and shot the man in the face, according to police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Laphonza Butler is a former labor leader who now heads Emily’s List, an organization that supports Democratic women candidates who supports abortion rights.
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
The president tells allies that the U.S. commitment remains strong. But Republican resistance to giving aid to Ukraine has grown, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy may tie additional funds to efforts to protect the southern U.S. border.
The Illini, 2-3 after a 44-19 loss at Purdue, are the most disappointing team in what arguably is the worst Big Ten West division ever.
A 54-year-old man was in an alley near the 11500 block of South La Salle Drive when he was shot. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.