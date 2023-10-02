The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
Man shot, wounded in West Loop

Police say the 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Green Street before 11:30 p.m. when the driver in a red sedan fired and shot the man in the face.

By  Violet Miller
   
A man was hospitalized Sunday night in a shooting in West Loop. 

A 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Green Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the driver of a passing red sedan fired and shot the man in the face, according to police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

