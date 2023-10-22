The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Fire reported in Lincoln Square after string of North Side suspected arsons targeting Halloween decorations

Several fires in Lincoln Square and North Center have been reported in recent weeks, with at least two classified as arson.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Fire reported in Lincoln Square after string of North Side suspected arsons targeting Halloween decorations
merlin_116699224.jpg

A house that is being investigated after a fire that occurred early Monday morning in the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue in the North Center neighborhood is seen in this photo, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Another porch fire has been reported in Lincoln Square, the latest in a string of suspicious blazes in the area, police said.

Since the beginning of the month, multiple fires have been reported in Lincoln Square and North Center, some targeting Halloween decorations. At least two fires have been classified as arson by the Chicago Police Department.

Someone set fire to a porch in the 2200 block of West Ainslie Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said. It’s unclear whether the latest blaze is related to the recent reported arsons on the porches of homes.

Police wouldn’t say if Halloween decorations were targeted in the most recent fire or if it was being investigated as possible arson. It’s currently classified as noncriminal damage to property from a fire, police said.

Last week, four people were displaced in North Center after a fire was set on a decorative hay bale on a porch, charring the sides of the house and setting neighbors on edge.

“It’s upsetting to feel like in the middle of the night, out of your control, something like this can happen,” a neighbor of the displaced family told the Chicago Sun-Times last week, adding that some of her neighbors considered taking down their decorations.

Next Up In Crime
2 wounded in shootout inside Old Town business
Woman fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Morgan Park
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale early Saturday
Man shot to death in North Lawndale
Man shot, killed in Grand Crossing alleyway
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by semitruck on Lower West Side
The Latest
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Lions.
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson almost flawless in blowout win over Lions
Jackson guided Baltimore to touchdowns on its first four possessions of a dominant first half, and the Ravens trounced Detroit 38-6.
By Noah Trister | Associated Press
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus screams from the sideline Sunday.
Bears
Don’t confuse Bears’ blowout win with big-picture progress
Sunday’s 30-12 win against the Raiders at Soldier Field was a lot of things: the Bears’ first at home in 13 months; coach Matt Eberflus’ second in 17 days after having three in his career up to that point; and rookie Tyson Bagent’s first as a starting quarterback.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Tyson Bagent throwing a pass.
Bears
QB Tyson Bagent plays clean, clockwork game in Bears’ 30-12 win over Raiders
He got all the help he needed, too: The offensive line was solid, the running game was powerful and the defense was overwhelming.
By Jason Lieser
 
People walk past an image of former Manchester United player Bobby Charlton outside of Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Obituaries
Bobby Charlton, soccer legend for Manchester United and England, dies at 86
An extravagantly gifted attacking midfielder with a ferocious shot, Charlton was the leading scorer for both United (249 goals) and England (49 goals) for more than 40 years until being overtaken by Wayne Rooney.
By Associated Press
 
A mason working on a brick basement wall.
Columnists
The Great Mothball Debacle of 2023
You can ruin your house in a thoughtless moment; fixing the problem is a lot harder.
By Neil Steinberg
 