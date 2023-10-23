The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Woman killed in Garfield Ridge drive-by

The woman, 37, was walking on the sidewalk when a male suspect in an SUV opened fire in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

Sun-Times file

A woman was shot to death Sunday night in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side Sunday night.

The woman, 37, was walking on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. when a male suspect in an SUV opened fire in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue, Chicago police said. Her name was not released.

She suffered 10 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died, police said.

No arrests were made.

