Woman killed in Garfield Ridge drive-by

A woman was shot to death Sunday night in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side Sunday night.

The woman, 37, was walking on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. when a male suspect in an SUV opened fire in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue, Chicago police said. Her name was not released.

She suffered 10 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died, police said.

No arrests were made.

