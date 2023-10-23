1 dead, 1 badly wounded in separate shootings 20 minutes apart in Austin

One man died and another was badly wounded after separate shootings about 20 minutes apart and less than two miles away from each other in Austin Sunday night on the West Side.

A 32-year-old man was in a vehicle parked in the first block of North Waller Avenue at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday night when he was shot in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

About 20 minutes later, around 8:10 p.m., Amos Brown, 32, was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue when he was shot in the head, according to police. He was taken to the same hospital and was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody and police were looking into the possibility the shootings were related.