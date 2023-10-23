1 dead, 1 badly wounded in separate shootings 20 minutes apart in Austin
The two men, both 32, were initially taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but one later died after the shootings.
One man died and another was badly wounded after separate shootings about 20 minutes apart and less than two miles away from each other in Austin Sunday night on the West Side.
A 32-year-old man was in a vehicle parked in the first block of North Waller Avenue at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday night when he was shot in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
About 20 minutes later, around 8:10 p.m., Amos Brown, 32, was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue when he was shot in the head, according to police. He was taken to the same hospital and was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody and police were looking into the possibility the shootings were related.
The Latest
As expected when he came over from Boston, Foligno has quickly grown into a locker-room leader with the Hawks. He also entered Friday averaging 16:34 of ice time per game, up four minutes from last season.
Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.