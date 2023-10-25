The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown charged with murder of his mother, ordered detained until next court hearing

Brown was the last person seen with his mother, and he was observed burning fabric before fleeing to Mexico, prosecutors said Wednesday.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown charged with murder of his mother, ordered detained until next court hearing
Maywood police photo of Sergio Brown, who has been missing since September. He was arrested in San Diego on Tuesday in connection to the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown.

Sergio Brown was ordered detained Wednesday until his next court date after being accused of murdering his mother, Myrtle Brown.

Maywood police

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown bought a one-way ticket to Cancun after being the last person seen with his mother before her violent death in west suburban Maywood last month, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Brown, now facing first degree murder and concealing a homicide charges, appeared Wednesday in a Maywood courtroom before Cook County Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzalez, who denied pretrial release during a detention hearing.

Brown was deported to San Diego Oct. 7 after being found in Mexico, and he was brought back to Maywood Tuesday.

During the hearing, Brown stood in a gray sweatshirt and red basketball shorts with his wrists bound in handcuffs. He didn’t speak except when Molina-Gonzalez addressed him and didn’t display any emotion.

Brown’s mother, Myrtle Simmons Brown, was found dead in September, wrapped in a sheet in tall grass less than 200 feet from the home she shared with Brown, prosecutors said. Her other son grew concerned after texts went unanswered for more than a day, and neighbors found her body shortly after. An autopsy found she suffered several injuries from an assault.

Brown was the last person seen with his mother, and he was observed burning fabric the night of her death Sept. 14, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Jose Villarreal said in court. Brown bought a one-way plane ticket to Cancun and flew out the next morning, and was considered missing for nearly a month. Charges on his credit card suggest he had booked two Airbnbs in Colombia before being deported, Villarreal said.

While investigating the home, police found blood on the back patio and Ajax cleaner in the bathtub, suggesting it had been recently cleaned, Villarreal said.

Myrtle Brown’s iPad, credit cards and cellphone were all missing from the home in the 1100 block of Nichols Lane, and the cellphones of Brown and his mother “pinged” near the same location at the estimated time of her death, Villarreal said.

According to Villarreal, investigators compared DNA samples from under the victim’s fingernails and a toothbrush found in Brown’s bedroom, and found similarities, but public defender Robert Fox refuted that point, saying no one witnessed the crime and there’s no video evidence of the killing.

“There’s no direct evidence, it’s all circumstantial,” Fox said in court.

Brown, who has not confessed to the crime, will be detained until his next court date, Nov. 22.

Brown attended Proviso East High School in Maywood and played college football at the University of Notre Dame. In 2010, he was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He also played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills through 2016.

Next Up In Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
16-year-old girl critically wounded in Roseland shooting
Businesses warned of ‘crash and grab’ robberies on Near North and South sides
Man stabbed in arm during Lake View quarrel
3 arrested after shots fired sparks police chase near Northeastern Illinois University
Ex-boyfriend of slain CPS special education teacher charged with attempted murder in shooting of state trooper
The Latest
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 