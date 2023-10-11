The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in San Diego in connection with his mother’s death

The San Diego Police Department took Brown into custody Tuesday. He is awaiting extradition to Maywood, where his mother’s body was found Sept. 16.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Maywood police photo of Sergio Brown, who has been missing since September. He was arrested in San Diego on Tuesday in connection to the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown.

Sergio Brown, who has been missing since September, was arrested in San Diego Tuesday in connection to the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown.

Maywood police

Sergio Brown was taken into custody in Southern California on Tuesday in connection with the violent death of his mother, Myrtle Brown, last month.

The San Diego Police Department arrested the former NFL player Tuesday while Brown was reentering the United States from Mexico after a warrant for first-degree murder was issued, according to the Maywood Police Department. Brown, 35, is awaiting extradition to Maywood.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead on Sept. 16 near a creek not far from her Maywood home. Sergio Brown had been missing since.

An autopsy found she suffered several injuries from an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A hearing was held Wednesday morning for Sergio Brown in Maywood, but it was not clear if he was in attendance.

Myrtle Brown’s body was found near a small nature walk along a section of Silver Creek, which cuts behind her house. Tall grass and wildflowers line the creek, and a cluster of trees border her backyard.

Neighbors described Myrtle Brown as a sweet woman who was always helpful and friendly.

Days after his mom was found, a man who resembles Sergio Brown appeared in a 51-second video posted on social media. In the video, he calls the reports of his mother’s death “fake news” and alleges the Maywood police and FBI are setting him up.

