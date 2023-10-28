Man dies fatally shot in West Pullman parking lot
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted found the man bleeding inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.
A man died after he was found shot early Saturday in a West Pullman parking lot on the Far South Side.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street found the man bleeding inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.
The man, thought to be in his 40s, was shot in the left armpit and right thigh, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. when a driver going north in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to get around another vehicle and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.
About 4 a.m., a woman and a male she knew began fighting during an argument inside a home in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when she was stabbed, Chicago police said.
The woman, 51, was shot about 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue.
About 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.