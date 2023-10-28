Man dies fatally shot in West Pullman parking lot

A man died after he was found shot early Saturday in a West Pullman parking lot on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street found the man bleeding inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, was shot in the left armpit and right thigh, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

