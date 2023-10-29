The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Crime News Chicago

15 people wounded in shooting at North Lawndale gathering, gunman in custody

The man fired shots into a crowd of people that was gathered about 1 a.m. Two people were in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A gunman is in custody after wounding 15 people while shooting into a crowd at a gathering early Sunday in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

The man fired shots into a crowd of people that was gathered about 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

He fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody nearby, police said. A handgun was recovered.

The victims’ ages range from 26 to 53.

Two of them, a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the hip and buttocks and a 48-year-old man shot in the hip and both thighs, were listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police.

The rest of the victims were listed in good condition at various hospitals, police said.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

