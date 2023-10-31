The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Man slain in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by

The man, 29, was shot and killed in the 7200 block of South University Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood late Monday, police said.

Travon D. Harris, 29, was standing on a sidewalk in the 7200 block of South University Avenue when someone in a gray Nissan fired shots, hitting him in the head and abdomen around 11:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Harris, of the 3700 block of South Wells Street, was dead on the scene, according to police.

No one was arrested and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

