Man slain in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by

A man was shot and killed in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood late Monday, police said.
Travon D. Harris, 29, was standing on a sidewalk in the 7200 block of South University Avenue when someone in a gray Nissan fired shots, hitting him in the head and abdomen around 11:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Harris, of the 3700 block of South Wells Street, was dead on the scene, according to police.
No one was arrested and Area 1 detectives are investigating.
