Boy, 16, found fatally shot in East Side neighborhood

A teenage boy was found shot to death Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 16-year-old boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was found about 5:45 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Avenue G with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

No arrests have been reported.

