Boy, 16, found fatally shot in East Side neighborhood

A teenage boy was found shot to death Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.
The 16-year-old boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was found about 5:45 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Avenue G with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
No arrests have been reported.
‘Everybody was climbing on top of each other,’ witnesses say of mass shooting at West Side Halloween party
The Latest
The future of health care must prioritize mental health care accessibility for everyone, and it’s important to connect with people in their own spaces and neighborhoods, the CEO of Thresholds writes.
The Ravens, Dolphins, Lions, Cowboys and Bills are in the next tier. Bet on Roquan Smith, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to make a run.
As pillars of the Chicago performing arts community, the partnership between the Joffrey and the Lyric Opera House has blossomed into something truly inspiring for our city, writes former mayor Emanuel, now the ambassador to Japan.
This immigration crisis underscores the many challenges that public schools face daily, but also demonstrates their value and gives us a chance to restore faith in public education, an educator in South Holland writes.