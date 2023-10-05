The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
FBI release surveillance video showing shootout, attempted armored truck heist in Country Club Hills

Officials are looking for two suspects — one wearing dark clothes and striped sleeves with dark shoes and another wearing dark clothes and shoes, the FBI said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
FBI

The FBI has released surveillance video showing a shootout during an attempted armored truck robbery in Country Club Hills on Monday morning.

Officials are looking for two suspects — one wearing dark clothes and striped sleeves with dark shoes and another wearing dark clothes and shoes, the FBI said.

The suspects were still at large as of Thursday morning, the FBI said.

The FBI was also looking to identify the driver of a blue sedan who may have been a victim of a related attempted carjacking, officials said.

About 9:20 a.m., an armored truck was on site for a money transfer near the Walmart at 167th Street and Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills, when a sedan sped toward the truck and several people emerged and began shooting, an FBI spokesperson said.

An armored truck guard returned fire, and a security guard from inside the store also came out and began shooting, the spokesperson said.

The FBI believes one of the suspects in the robbery was shot, but officials would not provide any additional information.

