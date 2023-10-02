Security guards thwart armored car holdup outside Country Club Hills Walmart

The FBI responded to two separate shootings in the south suburbs Monday morning, one involving an attempted robbery of an armored truck and the other a robbery at a U.S. Bank branch.

About 10:30 a.m., an armored truck was on site for a money transfer near the Walmart at 167th Street and Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills, when a sedan sped toward the truck and several people emerged and began shooting, an FBI spokesperson said.

An armored truck guard returned fire, and a security guard from inside the store also came out and began shooting, the spokesperson said.

It was unknown if anyone was shot, according to the FBI.

The group fled the scene and allegedly carjacked a motorist. The suspects remain at large, the FBI said.

About 30 minutes earlier, the FBI responded to a robbery at a U.S. Bank branch at 4350 Lincoln Highway in nearby Matteson.

The FBI did not say exactly how much money was taken.

The FBI believes one of the suspects in the robbery was shot, but officials would not provide any additional information.

The FBI would also not comment on whether the two incidents were related.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

