Friday, October 6, 2023
Man in custody after 2 fatally shot in their New City home

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

A man and woman were fatally shot Oct. 6, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was in custody after two people were fatally shot in their New City neighborhood home on the South Side early Friday.

About 2 a.m., officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of West 54th Street and found a man and woman, 28 and 25, with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the thigh and right side of the chest and the woman was shot in the body and head, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they died.

A 63-year-old man at the scene told officers he was “in an altercation” with the man and woman, whom he knew, police said.

The woman allegedly pulled out a handgun, prompting the older man to do the same and open fire, police said.

He was taken into custody for questioning.

