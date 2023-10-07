Woman killed, man grazed in South Shore shooting

A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

They were outside about 10:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 74th Street when a group of people opened fire on them, Chicago police said.

The woman, 23, and man, 24, took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said.

The man declined treatment for a graze wound, police said.

No arrests were reported.

