The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman killed, man grazed in South Shore shooting

The two were outside about 10:45 a.m. when a group of people opened gunfire on them.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Woman killed, man grazed in South Shore shooting
An evidence marker. Stock photo

A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in South Shore.

Sun-Times file

A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

They were outside about 10:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 74th Street when a group of people opened fire on them, Chicago police said.

The woman, 23, and man, 24, took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said.

The man declined treatment for a graze wound, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Tow truck driver fatally shot in Garfield Park was soon to become a father, family says
Oak Lawn woman charged with fatally stabbing 16-year-old Heaven Taylor
4 shot in Uptown
Man fatally shot in Washington Heights
Oak Lawn woman charged with murder in Loop stabbing of girl, 16
In massive COVID-19 relief fraud, gangs used millions in government aid on guns, drugs, feds say
The Latest
Jack Jacobsen.
Crime
Tow truck driver fatally shot in Garfield Park was soon to become a father, family says
“He was very much looking forward to becoming a father,” his mother said, adding that Jack Jacobsen also was a U.S. Navy veteran.
By Kade Heather
 
A headshot of Heaven Taylor with a certificate from UCAN Academy.
Crime
Oak Lawn woman charged with fatally stabbing 16-year-old Heaven Taylor
Egypt Otis, 18, surrendered to police Wednesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge. She was on release for aggravated battery and robbery charges in juvenile court at the time of the stabbing.
By Violet Miller
 
Four people were shot Saturday in Uptown.
Crime
4 shot in Uptown
About 12:30 p.m., two people with guns approached the group in the 5000 block of North Winthrop and opened fire, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Blackhawks’ penalty kill has been effective in the preseason.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ penalty-kill tactics emphasize aggressiveness within diamond formation
The Hawks’ switch last season from a piston to diamond PK structure was effective. This season, they’ll keep the diamond but be more aggressive at certain moments to create turnovers and clears.
By Ben Pope
 
A close up of Connor Bedard, in a Blackhawks without a helmet, uniform staring off into the distance.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard is the big story of Blackhawks camp. Follow updates on the star rookie here
The Blackhawks welcome the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft into the fold this fall. We provide details on his play, his progress and his promise in Chicago throughout the days leading up to his Oct. 10 debut.
By Ben Pope
 