Food delivery driver killed in Humboldt Park shooting, another wounded

Two food delivery drivers were shot, one of them fatally, early Saturday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The delivery workers shot in the “distressing incident” both worked for DoorDash, according to Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th).

Chicago police said the victims were sitting in a car in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue when a blue car pulled up around 3 a.m. and someone inside fired shots.

Tramon Thomas, 31, was shot several times and died at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other man, 32, was hit in the leg and torso and listed in critical condition, police said.

“It’s disheartening to report on such events, and our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” Fuentes said in a statement.

A neighbor told NBC5-Chicago she heard around 30 gunshots.

Police said no one was in custody.

