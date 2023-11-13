The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman slain in South Shore

The 25-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, police said.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the South Shore neighborhood late Sunday, Chicago police said. 

Alexis Z. Ward was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, police said.

Ward, who also lived in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, was pronounced dead 11:59 p.m. at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one is in custody, police said. 

