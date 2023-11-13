Woman slain in South Shore

A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the South Shore neighborhood late Sunday, Chicago police said.
Alexis Z. Ward was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, police said.
Ward, who also lived in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, was pronounced dead 11:59 p.m. at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No one is in custody, police said.
